NOPD: Man shot in the arm on interstate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on the interstate Saturday night that left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting just after 10 p.m.
NOPD says officers responded to a call of a man shot in the arm in the 4600 block of Mendez Street. Police later learned that the man may have been shot while driving on the interstate.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.