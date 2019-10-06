Overtime Podcast #80 - LSU beats Utah State, Tulane beats Army

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU puts together their best defensive effort of the season in a 42-6 win over Utah State while Tulane makes another statement for a Top 25 ranking by ending Army’s 15-game home win streak.
Sean Fazende on LSU possessing the ball for 41:03 of the game:
“That’s the first time they’ve had a stat line like that in a long time where they dominated time of possession. I think that’s key when you get into this part of the schedule where the gauntlet is here, right? I just don’t think you’re going to be able to hold onto the ball for 21 minutes and expect to realistically win and not wear out your defense.”
Chris Hagan on Tulane improving to 4-1 on the season:
“It was as impressive as it gets considering how well Army pushed Michigan in the big house and how well Army’s defense plays. Tulane ran right through them. They should definitely be in the Top 25. It’s a perfect storm for Tulane right now because there is so much conversation about the Group of Five teams getting more respect and bigger bowls and Tulane looks to be one of those better teams. These results should be expected now."
