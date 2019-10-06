Woman reported missing; last seen on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Keanndra Kizzee who was reported missing Oct. 5.
The reporting person advised that his girlfriend recently moved to New Orleans and has been living out of their vehicle.
He told officers that around 6:00 p.m., their vehicle ran out of gas somewhere along St. Charles Avenue and Kizzee left on foot to retrieve fuel. Kizzee does not have a cell phone.
Keanndra Kizzee was described as a 25-year-old African American female, 5’5” tall and about 200 pounds with a tattoo of a flower on her left foot. She was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt with gray tights.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keanndra Kizzee is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 821-2222 or the Second District Police Station at 658-6020.
