Zack: Rain chances increase as front nears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s finally ending, the heat wave that is.
To round out the weekend you can expect more clouds and even some spotty downpours around the region. Rain coverage will be around 40% as highs are held to around 90. Weirdly enough, a high of 90 would be the coolest high temperature of October so far.
Going into Monday the front will be knocking on the door as I carry over another chance for spotty storms around the region. This front will not bring widespread rainfall but it will at least give us “some” chance of rain. That’s better than nothing which has basically been the forecast for rain over the past month.
Come Tuesday we will be experiencing our first taste of fall air as cooler and less humid air pours into the region on a nice, northerly breeze. Highs on Tuesday, a wonderful 82. That may not be the only front coming this week, by Friday an even stronger front may arrive just in time for next weekend.
