After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take one: Teddy ballgame
His best performance by far as a Saint. Teddy Bridgewater broke through with a 314-yard, four-touchdown effort against Tampa Bay. For two weeks Bridgewater developed a reputation for playing it safe and not taking many shots.
This week everyone knew there would be opportunities downfield. They were playing the 31st ranked pass defense that played a ton of man coverage.
If they were able to get good protection from the blitz, big plays were going to be there.
Bridgewater took full advantage and showed that if needed, he can play in this style of game and be successful.
Take two: Can’t guard mike
11 catches, 182 yards and two touchdowns. This was yet another performance where Michael Thomas lived up to his twitter handle.
The shocking part was how much the Bucs were willing to let Thomas run free in single coverage downfield.
It didn’t take long for Bridgewater to locate those matchups. Thomas, per usual, was reliable and dominant. His diving catch on third and long in the third quarter when Bridgewater hit a bit of a lull, sparked the Saints to the finish line.
Take three: Defensive line dominance
Another complete performance by the Saints defensive line. All fears of a lack of a pass rush going into the season have been completely squashed five games into the season.
The Saints sacked Jameis Winston six times Sunday bringing their total to 16 on the season. Everyone seemed to get in on the action.
Marcus Davenport played arguably his best game and finished with two sacks. Cam Jordan, Sheldon Rankins, Malcolm Brown and Carl Granderson each had one as well.
Through five games, it’s not a stretch to say this is the deepest defensive line Sean Payton has ever had.
Take Four: Marshon Lattimore takes over
Going into Sunday, the Saints knew how potent the Bucs receiving corps was. With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, they were capable of big plays.
Godwin got his, but Evans did not. He finished with zero catches mainly because of the effort of Lattimore who completely took him out of the game.
That’s two star receivers in a row that Lattimore has shut down.
Like last year, Lattimore started a bit slow this season. But also like last season, he’s found his way and playing like the shutdown corner the Saints drafted him to be.
Take Five: Other Observations
- A much needed breakout effort by Jared Cook as the tight end caught four passes and a touchdown. He could have had five had Bridgewater’s early pass not been slightly overthrown in the first quarter. This is who the Saints signed Cook to be. It’s taken a little longer for him to get to this point than many expected but hopefully it’s only the beginning of him taking off this season.
- Deonte Harris struggled Sunday with two muffed punts and a bad decision to let a ball bounce inside the ten. When Harris good, he’s a game- changer. The problem is when Harris is bad, he’s catastrophic. That’s a dangerous combination at that position.
- The Saints got two favorable calls on review Sunday. On Harris’ muffed punt, it appeared the Bucs recovered. The officials ruled their was no clear recovery, thus the Saints kept the ball. On another, the Bucs challenged a no-call on Mike Thomas who clearly pushed off on a go route down the sideline. But on the review, they did not overturn the non-ruling on the field.
- Three players completed passes Sunday: Bridgewater, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara. The Kamara throw to Josh Hill was part of a game plan where Payton didn’t hold anything back.
- Speaking of Taysom, you get the sense that his role is getting back to normal. He played 15 snaps on Sunday.
- That’s now three games without Drew Brees with three victories and three different styles. On Sunday, they did it in a style we’re more accustomed to. Bottom line, despite not having the best player in team history available, the Saints have still shown their Super Bowl contenders.
