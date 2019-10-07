LSU opens as a 13-point favorite over Florida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU and Florida are both ranked in the top ten of the AP poll, both are undefeated, but Vegas thinks the Tigers hold an advantage in this matchup.
Vegas installed LSU (5-0) as a 13-point favorite over the Gators (5-0). LSU is currently ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, and Florida checks in at No. 7.
Last season, the Gators won this matchup in “The Swamp.” 27-19. Saturday’s game will be in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
ESPN’s College Gameday will be on the Baton Rouge campus.
