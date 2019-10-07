Nicondra: Promised cold front is on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After another string of record highs to kick off October the promised relief is upon us. Monday started out with some widely scattered showers and we will continue to see some rain and clouds through the afternoon and into the evening ahead of our first true fall cold front.
Rain should end late this evening with drier and less hot air filtering in through the overnight.
Expect a more pleasant feel to the air on Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures and moisture creep back up quickly ahead of a second front.
That front which looks like it will arrive on Friday should truly feel like fall bringing high temperatures down into the 70s and lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.