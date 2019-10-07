NOPD: Woman lures drunk man to hotel, robs him

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said a man was knocked out and robbed by two people after a night of drinking in the French Quarter.
The incident occurred on Friday (Sept. 20), at 12 a.m. The victim told police he was separated from his friends on Bourbon St. While he was intoxicated, a woman offered to help him find his hotel room.
The wanted subject reportedly led him to a different hotel. The victim and the wanted subject entered an elevator when the second subject, described as an unknown black male, entered the elevator with them. The second subject struck the victim in the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness.
When the victim regained consciousness, he discovered two debit cards missing from his wallet and his phone missing from his front pocket.
The victim could not provide a description of either subject but did recall that the female subject wore yellow stripped pants.
The stolen debit cards were subsequently used at several locations causing approximately $3,088.12 in fraudulent charges.
Security cameras from a Wal-Mart in Kenner showed a woman clad in yellow stripped pants using the cards at the self-checkout counter.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Detective Ron Howard at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.