Overtime Podcast #81 - Saints beat Bucs as Bridgewater Shines

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints beat the Buccaneers to improve to 4-1 and take a commanding lead of NFC South. Teddy Bridgewater is now 3-0 as a starter this season after throwing 4 touchdown passes, tying a career-best mark. Sean Fazende, Chris Hagan and Juan Kincaid recap Sean Payton’s 15th career win over Tampa Bay in Episode #81 of the Overtime Podcast.
Sean Fazende on Bridgewater’s impressive performance:
“We started the day saying this had to be the day for him with the way Tampa plays and the way you match up offensively to their defense, the big plays were going to be there, you have to deliver and he did.”
Chris Hagan on the defense frustrating Tampa Bay for most of the game:
“In terms of taking the big play away from a team, the Bucs on a good day, can be just about as good as anyone in the league in terms of gettnig the ball down the field with Godwin and Evans. This was not a good day. Jameis was off.”
Juan Kincaid on Drew Brees posting a video of him throwing a ball:
“If you’re winning football games, why would you bring him back? Outside of getting him back into the rhythm of everything. Let Teddy carry this team as far as he can until Brees is 100% healthy because you’re going to need him those final eight weeks of the season. That’s when you want him to be available.”
