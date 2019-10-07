Shelby: Cold Front Arrives This Evening

The much-anticipated cold front is finally knocking on our door. Keep the rain gear handy today as we will have a few showers and storms around today ahead of the front.
Following the front’s passage this evening, humidity will drop and temperatures will start off several degrees cooler Tuesday morning. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s Tuesday which will be a refreshing change from the mid 90s just last week.
Expect slow warming towards the end of the week along with a gradual increase in rain chances. This is ahead of an even stronger front that should take highs down into the upper 70s for the weekend.
