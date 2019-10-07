St. Augustine releases statement regarding ‘racial’ pre-game football chant

The behavior displayed in the video is indefensible and runs counter to our core values and our commitment to serving young men and their families. Not only are these actions hurtful to our community, but they also undermine the work of our founders, the Josephites, who are standard-bearers for equality and civil rights. It is their legacy that includes athletics as part of our educational mission. We expect our coaches and students to uphold our views on equality, respect and dignity and reflect these values during athletic competition.