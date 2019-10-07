Teddy Bridgewater impresses both Saints and Bucs fans in Sunday’s win

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second week in a row Teddy Bridgewater delivered for the Who Dats. In fact, his performance is drawing attention from fans of opponents too.
As if it wasn’t clear enough, the black and gold reasserted their ranking in the NFC South with a win against the Bucs.
It makes victory a little sweeter that they beat the same team that, only last week, upset the Rams.
“Everytime I come here, we lose,” said one Tampa Bay fan.
Some Tampa Bay fans take the disappointment well.
“Your quarterback, for a backup, you can’t really beat him. He’s done a good job.”
That’s where Saints fans can agree.
“In Teddy we trust. I mean, we’re winning,” said one Saints fan.
Semantics aside, the Who Dat Nation seems more confident that ever in number five.
“He’s just an amazing football player.”
“Teddy is doing good. He’s really starting to get his game together.”
Some say with Drew Brees out recovering from a thumb injury, they’re seeing the team’s full potential.
“We got one of our ace people, Drew Brees, out right now but the team is rising up. We’re showing the street in the backfield in the defense and on the offense.”
“We’re learning a lot about ourselves and our team and we’re taking care of business no matter how.”
Rival NFC fans may resist the Saints’ standing, but at least two are quite content seeing the black and gold at the top.
“I hope the Saints win the division. Absolutely, if it can’t be the Bucs, which it doesn’t look like it’s going to be, then I hope it’s the Saints.”
