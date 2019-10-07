Thibodaux Police investigate early morning homicide

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) -The Thibodaux Police Dept. is investigating an early morning homicide that killed a 27-year-old man.
Police say it happened Monday around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of St. Charles Street.
When Police arrived, they discovered a man had been shot multiple times.
The victim was identified as Jason Steib.
“We do not believe that this is a random shooting,” said Chief Bryan Zeringue. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with the loved ones of the victim.”
This investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
