“This is what you come to LSU for;" Coach O fired up for Tigers-Gators Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A top ten matchup of undefeated teams, and it will take place on a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU against Florida has all the makings of an epic game.
“I’m happy for the players and the fans, man, this is what you come to LSU for. This is why you want to play in this game. I watched LSU/Florida. I remember when Tebow would come in, I remember when we upset them, we went for it on fourth down, I watched every one of those games. And even though we played them over there the last two years it was, it’s a great rivalry, it’s a great teams, it’s great players, the speed on this field is about as fast as you’re going to see on a college football field on a Saturday night,” said Ed Orgeron.
In the past, both teams bickered about who is “DBU,” defensive back university. Coach Orgeron wants all those squabbles to stop this time around.
“There will be no gimmicks with our football team on Saturday. This is going to be a hard-nosed football game. We’re going to be focused all week, we’re going to block out the noise, we’re not going to pay attention to anything that’s going on except the task at hand and that’s beating Florida. That’s going to be a big monumental task for us and we plan on getting it done,” said Orgeron.
Las Vegas giving a lot of respect to the LSU Tigers. They’re installed as a 13-point favorite.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.