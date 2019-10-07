TODAY: Meeting to discuss Algeirs ferry service delays

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Businesses owners in Algiers say since the ferry has closed they've lost business.
Those business owners and others will have a chance Monday to get answers from the RTA. The ferry has been closed indefinitely for about a week and the RTA says the boats are out of service due to maintenance issues.
The RTA has four ferry boats. Two of them are nearly 100 years old and need major repairs.
Two, newer multi-million dollar vessels will start ferry service pending Coast Guard approval.
The Coast Guard hasn’t approved the boats primarily because ferry crews need more training.
Since the ferry stopped running, one business owner says her sales dropped 90 percent.
The listening session is set for 6 p.m. at Algiers United Methodist Church.
