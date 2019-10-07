TRANSCRIPT: Sean Payton conference call with New Orleans Media Monday, October 7, 2019

SP: “Probably a little of both. I think the one thing that took place in the game the first snap he was in we saw an adjustment they made defensively, which was really intriguing in the middle field. (The) Safety kind of came down into the box and gave us really, almost like a a no deep look and so right away we started trying to find ways to have him throw it. He made the one scramble, one completion. He did a good job when he was in there and I think two part, I think some of it was part of our plan where, look I don’t want him entering the game and every time he enters it’s simply zone read. He can do more than just that and so it’s important they are going to have to defend him throwing the ball, him handing the ball off and that was part of the plan and the snap counts were higher so he played more. But the other thing was what we saw the first time he was in there and so right away there were a couple of things that we just adjusted to try to get us a shot down the field.”