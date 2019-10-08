NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The slightly cooler air and lower humidity will only be around for a day or so. Humidity and warmer temperatures return for the end of the week. Some places could even be near 90 by Friday.
The good news is that another cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. This should keep temperatures in the 70s during the day over the weekend with a few spots maybe in the lower 80s away from the water.
Once again the cooler air won’t last long and a return to warmer than normal conditions with more humidity and some showers will be possible next week.
