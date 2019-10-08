Deuce: Saints working to Bridgewater and Hill’s strengths

Taysom Hill logged 15 snaps on offense, including 4 at quarterback “It’s always going to evolve," McAllister says. "Right now while Drew Brees is out, you don’t want to use him too much because he is your backup quarterback but the one thing that they saw early on was how the Buccaneers were playing Taysom so when he goes to quarterback, there are opportunities to be able to throw the ball and I think different teams play him different ways and they’re going to try to take advantage of the opportunities whenever he is at quarterback.”