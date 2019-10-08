Deuce: Saints working to Bridgewater and Hill’s strengths

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ third straight win with Teddy Bridgewater as starting quarterback was also the 26-year-old’s second-best performance of his career, producing a passer rating of 131.2.
“It’s distribution," Deuce McAllister explained on week five’s Black and Gold Review Show. "For him, distribute the ball, make sure they get lined up - that’s the easy part. You can see that he is getting more comfortable, you can see the rhythm that he has in this offense so for him - just get the ball to the playmakers. It’s always going to be questionable whether you’re getting it to the right guys in the right situation but that’s basically what a quarterback is.”
Taysom Hill logged 15 snaps on offense, including 4 at quarterback “It’s always going to evolve," McAllister says. "Right now while Drew Brees is out, you don’t want to use him too much because he is your backup quarterback but the one thing that they saw early on was how the Buccaneers were playing Taysom so when he goes to quarterback, there are opportunities to be able to throw the ball and I think different teams play him different ways and they’re going to try to take advantage of the opportunities whenever he is at quarterback.”
Whoever lines up at quarterback for the Saints will face a tough challenge Sunday against the Jaguars, who have logged 16 sacks, tied with New Orleans and Cleveland for 6th most in the league. Deuce McAllister will preview the matchup live from Jacksonville on Sunday’s FOX 8 Live Tailgate at 10 a.m.
