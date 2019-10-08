Heavy vegetation in Orleans Ave. Canal may be caused by recent lack of rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Parts of the Orleans canal are totally covered with vegetation making some concerned about clogged canals.
For the past month-and-a-half, city work crews have removed tons of debris, even a car from the Lafitte drainage culvert.
And if you’ve driven down I-610 recently, and looked toward the Orleans Ave. Canal you may have seen heavy vegetation covering the canal for hundreds of yards, and that’s creating some concern.
New Orleans canals, both open and underground, caused concern after recent floods. The Sewerage and Water Board spent tens of thousands of dollars, on canal cleaning programs, uncovering huge items, as well as tons of debris. But some say more cleaning, and inspections, are needed.
“We do need to do a better job of cleaning out all these box culverts. We have miles and miles leading to these pump stations,” said H.J. Bosworth, with Levees.org.
But when it comes to this thick vegetation growth covering the canal, Bosworth says there’s little cause for concern.
“Remember the canal is ten feet deep, and it’s 100 feet wide, and this is just on the surface,” said Bosworth.
Bosworth also points out, there are massive grates, and debris collection systems, installed at pumping stations, across town.
"What you have is a mechanism, with fingers, like a rake, that comes down and grabs whatever's in the bar grating, drags it up, and puts it on the surface right next to the grating," said Bosworth.
Bosworth, says a lack of rain could have made the vegetation problem worse, because the canal isn't being flushed out.
“We have fresh water, not a lot of current and sun, and this plant is pretty happy,” he said.
He added good storm could wash it all down to the grates, where he’s confident it will be collected, and removed without impeding drainage, which all too often backs up.
Bosworth said the vegetation grown is common throughout south Louisiana at this time of year. There have been heavy concentrations spotted recently in local bayou and on Lake Pontchartrain.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.