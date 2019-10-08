More cold fronts and record heat possible this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front will keep temperatures out of the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition the drier air will bring lower humidity.
However it probably will not last too long. The humidity and heat will be back by late week and highs could once again reach to near 90 by Thursday and Friday. According to FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard that could be near record high territory once again.
However a second stronger front looks likely for the weekend. Highs may stay in the 70s and lows could reach the 50s away from the lake.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.