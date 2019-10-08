New Orleans police release strategic goals to combat crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department released its strategic plan outlining the department’s goals through 2021.
Its six goals include reducing violent crime, achieving full compliance with the federal consent decree, collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, deepening community engagement, applying technology and securing sufficient staffing and resources.
The plan also lists strategies on how to complete the goals. To reduce violent crime, the NOPD says it will identify the most violent offenders and embed a crime analyst in every district.
“There's no silver bullet here. We've chosen to take a systematic and somewhat methodical approach to this because we recognize that this is really hard work and it's going to require all of our focus and attention to get to such a lofty outcome as to make New Orleans one of the safest cities in the nation,” Aminata Brown, the NOPD Chief Innovation Officer, said.
The NOPD said the goal is to multiply impact by focusing on areas of the greatest concern to the community.
