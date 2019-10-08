Nicondra: First cold front down, awaiting the next

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The much promised cold front moved through late Monday giving a nicer feel to the air on Tuesday. It wasn’t exactly cool, but definitely less hot with Tuesday’s high temperature only few degrees above the long term average of 82. This was the first day that the high temperature did not tie or break a record.
We’ll remain mostly dry with a few clouds for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures overnight will be in the 70s south of Lake Pontchartrain with some 60s north of the lake.
A slow warm up will take us back to around 90 ahead of another front on Friday. Expect rain chances to return and right now it looks like a pleasant weekend with dry conditions and high temperatures in the 70s behind the front.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.