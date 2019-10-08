NOPD nabs suspected thief after car won’t start

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a suspect for theft after her car would not start.
The incident occurred on Oct. 4 around 10:50 a.m. in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Hwy.
Myronisha Robert, 21, drove to the location, police said. She entered the business and is accused of stealing $27.72 worth of merchandise.
As Robert walked to her vehicle, the store manager attempted to photograph the vehicle’s license plate. Robert first attempted to knock the phone from the manager’s hand and then threatened to strike the manager, police said.
The manager retreated into the business and called the NOPD.
When Robert attempted to flee, her vehicle would not start. She was apprehended at the scene when officers arrived.
Robert was taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked for theft and simple assault.
