Preps begin for LSU vs Florida in ongoing heated rivalry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Florida will attempt to be the first defense to hold LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Tigers below their 40, 50, 60-point production he predicted this summer.
The purple and gold are a 13-point favorite to break a two-game skid against the Gators in their top-10 SEC showdown on Saturday.
The term rivalry gets thrown around a little too much these days but when it comes to No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC), it appears to be true. When these two teams get together, the animosity is high.
“Everyone says LSU has a bunch of different rivals,” said Burrow. “We have a trophy with Arkansas, Florida is a rival, Ole Miss supposedly is a rival, Alabama. But I think this is the biggest one. I don’t like them very much. I know they don’t like us very much.”
“We don’t; we don’t, not even going to sugarcoat it,” outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson admitted. “It’s just something that goes along with the history of the programs. Obviously, two great teams. It’s just bad blood colliding. Very passionate programs. Just something that’s going to be exposed Saturday night.”
“After last year’s game, that quarterback, the quarterback’s name, I don’t know his name, he was running around on the field like he won the Super Bowl," added defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.
“I think it was several years back we had a tussle before the game; I don’t want that,” head coach Ed Orgeron explained. “It distracts from the game. It distracts from the task at hand. So, we’re going to make sure that our guys understand that. For some reason, this is a heated battle. The emotions are flying high. We just want to use those emotions in the right way. I don’t think there’s anything I can say this week or that our players can say this week that can help us win the football game, besides work hard, keep our mouths shut, and win the football game.”
“Putting their energy into LSU. Putting their energy into the three letters on our chest and what we need to do, instead of a bunch of trash talk. Ultimately, trash talk won’t help us win the game. Winning in the trenches will help us win the game and that’s what we’ll try to do Saturday night,” Fehoko stated.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game is officially sold out. College GameDay has announced it will be on the LSU campus for the top 10 matchup. It is also homecoming.
