Shelby: First Front Finally Arrived

Our first front finally arrived, and lower humidity will be enjoyed through today. Highs will top out in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Morning temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday morning. Then, a warm front will return humidity and heat to the area late Wednesday. Expect highs to be back near 90 for Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front.
The second, stronger front looks to arrive in time for the weekend. Highs may stay in the 70s and lows could reach the 50s away from the lake.
