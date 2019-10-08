St. Augustine High School names interim head football coach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -St. Augustine High School announced Tuesday that assistant football coach Kenneth Dorsey Jr. has been named interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2019 football season.
He replaces Nathaniel Jones who will no longer coach at the school.
The school issued a news release Tuesday morning saying, “Following a review of our football program, we have decided to go in a new direction,” said Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, President and CEO of St. Augustine High School. “We thank Coach Jones for his contributions and service to St. Augustine and our football team. We are confident that Coach Dorsey and the remaining coaches on staff are committed to serving the scholar-athletes in our football program through this period of transition.”
Dorsey is in his fifth overall season on the St. Augustine coaching staff. Prior to his newly appointed role as interim head coach, Dorsey served as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
A native of New Orleans, Dorsey attended John Curtis Christian High School and later graduated from Homewood High School in Alabama. He began his college football career on a full athletic scholarship at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2007, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Sociology.
The move comes just one day after St. Augustine released information about a social media video that showed Jones in the locker room last Friday leading players in a pre-game chant that included racial slurs.
“We are shocked and embarrassed that such blatantly offensive language would be used at any school event and directed toward our student-athletes and opponents. The words and actions of the coach and the players following his lead do not represent the values that St. Augustine has embodied for more than six decades.” the school said Monday (Oct. 7).
