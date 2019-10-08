TRANSCRIPT: Coach Orgeron meets with media as LSU prepares for Gators’ visit

“Welcome, everybody. A good win for our football team. Couple of things. Obviously 601 yards on offense, 248 yards rushing, 41 minutes’ time of possessions, third down we were 61 percent, kept drives alive and were 4-4 for TD’s in the redzone, and so we’re very pleased with that.On defense three interceptions, held them to 19 yards rushing, which was our best output of the whole season on defense. We went 92 percent on third downs (defense), we improved our tackling and run fits and pass rush. We met as an offense today and we weren’t really pleased with our performance. Although we scored 42 points, there were some things, ball security things that we have to get taken care of. Some blocks that we missed, some balls, we missed some routes, our timing wasn’t exactly like it’s been. We weren’t as sharp on offense. So it will be good to give us some things to work on this week.On to this week. Obviously, we’re excited about this game, excited about ESPN Gameday being here. 7:00 Saturday night, Tiger Stadium, LSU-Florida. It doesn’t get much better than that. It’s going to be a wonderful night for the LSU family of Tigers. This is going to be a big recruiting weekend for us. We have two big-time official visits coming in, as of now. We talked to most of our recruits last night, we’ll talk to more tonight. We are going to get as many recruits to this game as we can, so it will be a big night recruit being.Dan Mullen has done a tremendous job. This is a well-coached football team. We have a lot of respect for Coach Mullen and his whole staff. I know most of those guys on the staff, they do great job, they’re good guys in football, and I’ve been knowing them for a long time.On offense they’re scoring 34 points a game, 430 total yards for a game, 141 rushing, 288 passing. Kyle Trask is their quarterback. Perine had a big play, as you saw. Kyle Pitts is a good tight end. They got a lot of speed at wide receiver. Van Jefferson, he can make the big plays. Second in targets, 31 receptions. All their receivers are good and fast and they have a bunch of them.On defense Todd Grantham is one of the best defensive coordinators in football. He is an outstanding defensive line coach, he knows how to blitz, knows how to attack and I think he’s a done a tremendous job everywhere he’s been. I’ve known him for a long time. They’re a four-three, they return seven starters, they only giving up 9.5 yards a game, 276 total yards. Outstanding against the rush. They have some great pass rushers up front, Greenard, Zuniga, C.J. Henderson is one of the top cornerbacks in the game.Very solid on special teams. As always, have a lot of speed. This is going to be a very good week for us. This is always a physical football game. We went back and looked at our game against them last year and it was a physical football game. We have to do a well on the line of scrimmage, have to tackle and have to tackle well in space. But we look forward to this week. I can’t wait for this week in preparation. Any questions?