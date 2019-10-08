Woman shot and killed in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Police in Livingston Parish are searching for a murder suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at a home in Watson, La.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s says around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Dr in Watson.
Offices arrived at the home and found a deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was identified as 31-year-old Jessica Clark.
Police say 37-year-old Terrell Anthony and the victim were involved in a relationship.
Anthony allegedly arrived at the home earlier in the day and those inside against their will and took their cellphones.
After holding the occupants against their will, Jessica Clark returned home from a weekend trip. He shot her multiple times then fled the in her vehicle.
The victim’s white 2018 Honda Accord was later located at a Denham Springs Apartment complex.
Anthony is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous,
