14-year-old faces 15 criminal counts after an alleged crime spree across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “My heart was beating out of my chest. My anxiety and my adrenaline was just taken over.”
That’s just one of several alleged victims of teenagers accused of going on a violent crime spree across New Orleans. The Orleans District Attorney says the suspects, a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds, are repeat offenders.
Two of them, the 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds appeared in Juvenile Court on Tuesday (Oct. 8). The 14-year-old faces the most charges, 15 counts.
Police say the trio went on a crime spree that started Sept. 17 and lasted five days.
“It’s fun for them. It’s a sport. They don’t care whose life they turn upside down,” says a victim.
They’re accused of committing car burglaries, car thefts, simple robbery and violent carjackings.
“They pulled the door open. I immediately began screaming to high hell,” says a victim.
In each of the carjackings, the victims say the juveniles puled them out of their vehicles, attacked and beat them and then stole their car.
“As I’m slapping and screaming, I get nailed right in the face, punched in the face, and it made my head fly back. I escalated fighting back. I was holding on to the steering wheel, kicking, punching, and I was screaming even more,” says a victim.
That victim was left bleeding in a parking lot at Elysian Fields and Decatur. During an attempted carjacking two days later, the 14-year-old is accused of walking up to a woman taking gardening equipment out of her car and punching her in the back of the head.
The woman’s face slammed into a planter, splitting open her chin and mouth. The victim told FOX 8 as she dropped to the ground, terrified and screaming, the teenagers laughed at her.
“If you can laugh at someone lying on the ground bleeding from their face, then if they’re not put away for a significant amount of time in jail there’s nothing from stopping them from doing it again,” says a victim.
Judge Mark Doherty found probable cause on the arrests of the 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds and ordered them to be detained.
It turns out, it’s not the fist time the same Judge ordered the same 14 year old to be held at the Juvenile Justice Center. Police arrested him Sept. 4 on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
But on Sept. 12, another judge, Tammy Stewart, released him. It’s unclear why. Five days later, police say the 14-year-old and the two 16-year-olds began committing more crimes.
