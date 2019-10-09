Algae growing in Lakeview due to water main break, resident says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s a steady flow of water going into the drains on the 6400 block of Louisville Street in Lakeview. The water isn’t runoff water from rain or someone’s sprinklers but from a hole directly in front of Rocky Daigle’s home.
“Initially, it was just leaking into the street a little bit so that’s why I thought it was my sprinkler system cause it was just trickling out and it started getting a little worse and now it’s flowing pretty good," Daigle said.
He says he and his wife first noticed the leak in August. They immediately reported it to the Sewerage and Water Board, and we waited and waited,” Daigle said. “We didn’t get anything, so we made another complaint on the system."
They sent three complaints.
“I can’t even use my yard and I haven’t been able to for two months, I can’t walk to my car without sloshing.”
"It just kept getting bigger and bigger," said Lakeview Resident Kim Rodrigue. “Often when you're walking down the street. You can hear it going underneath the street. You know flowing underneath the street."
A spokesperson for the Sewerage and Water Board says, "We appreciate the patience of our customers and all New Orleans residents as we continue to address the issue of our aging infrastructure throughout the city."
According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the pipes at Louisville St. were installed between 1920 and 1939. Plus, the data from the utilities company shows it has more than 3,500 open investigations.
The Sewerage and Water Board Spokesperson writes, “while our goal is to have no accounts under investigation, the 3,500 open investigations accounts for only 2.5% of our approximately 136,000 accounts.”
"If this project is not a priority than what is,” asks Diagle. “If a project that is losing gallons per minute and in an area, people walk all the time. I'm sure you have footage of the trip and slip hazards that that is. If that's not a priority than tell me what is."
As the water drips to the streets, Diagle says algae is now growing.
"We don't know what it is. We don't want to walk into it,” said Rodrigue. “We don't want our dog to walk into it. We don't want to trace it into the neighborhood and we definitely don't want it in our homes."
Since, FOX 8 first alerted the Sewerage and Water Board to the leak, they sent a crew to work on the water main.
