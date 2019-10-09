Gradual warming ahead of next cool front this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mostly sunny skies and gradually warming conditions are on tap today.
Humidity will be on the rise through Friday, and highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 to finish out the week.
Spotty showers are possible Thursday with scattered rain possible on Friday ahead of another front.
Our next cold front is expected to arrive Friday night. This will set the stage for a great weekend with dry skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s!
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.