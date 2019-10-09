Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Radio

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -It's a different kind of radio station from what you usually hear these days.
KVPI Radio in Ville Platte is a real “local” station.
Because it’s located in the Cajun prairie, it still broadcasts some of its news and a morning talk show.
Charlie Manuel is behind the microphone delivering the news and commercials.
Manuel also co-hosts a morning call-in show with station manager Mark Layne. It’s bi-lingual – English and Cajun-French.
"The program is known as La Tasse De Cafe cafe and in translation it means ‘the coffee cup,’ said Manuel.
“Some people call it a dying language, but I’m of the opinion that it’s our culture, our music, our food. The language an important part of it. As long as we can, we’re going to continue to support it,” said Layne.
KVPI listeners have been getting their morning cup of coffee since 1966.
Next time you’re driving in the area you can check out KVPI on your car radio at 92.5 FM or you can listen online.
