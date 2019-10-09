La. couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A local couple celebrates a milestone few will ever see.
Lucien and Audrey Cambre celebrated 75 years of marriage Wednesday (Oct. 9) in Reserve at the Southeastern Louisiana War Veterans Home.
Family and friends including six of their eight children surrounded the couple on their second diamond anniversary. The 70th anniversary is also considered a diamond anniversary.
Ninety-nine-year-old Lucien didn't want to move into the retirement home, but after six months of living apart, each with a different child, 92- year- old Audrey convinced her husband that the move was needed so they could be together.
They say the secret to such a long marriage is all about compromise. Audrey said, “I think mostly we raised a lot of children and we had to figure out how to get along and we always had projects to do. I went to the football games, which I didn't like, but I went.”
Lucien said, “I was always interested in fishing and hunting with the kids I took them as much as I could everywhere I went sometimes. She would get angry at me, but then she realized that it wasn't because I didn't like staying at home. I wasn't one of those people that was running around and all.”
A small display showed off their World War II era wedding and honeymoon photos complete with military uniforms.
