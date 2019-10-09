Man in critical condition after falling on deck of cruise ship while sailing in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after falling aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a request just after 1 a.m. for a medevac.
The man suffered multiple significant injuries after the fall.
A helicopter rescue crew arrived on scene at 5:45 a.m., hoisted the man, and the ships doctor and transported them to New Orleans University Medical Hospital.
It’s not clear how the man fell.
His name was not released.
Carnival released a statement saying, “A 23-year-old male guest sailing on Carnival Valor was injured and, after being evaluated by the ship’s medical team, it was determined that he required further evaluation and treatment. He was airlifted off the ship via helicopter and transferred to a shoreside medical facility. We can confirm that the guest did not fall in the water but rather was injured on deck.”
The ship was approximately 65 nautical miles off the coast of Venice, La.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.