Most prolific serial killer in U.S. history recalls New Orleans murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI says the man who claims he killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders, including 4 in Louisiana. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible and they have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.
Little doesn't always remember the names of his victims, but he remembers their faces and draws sketches of them for the FBI. Little confessed and drew a sketch of a New Orleans woman he says he murdered in 19-82.
The FBI needs the public's help to identify the victim.
He said the woman was black and in her 30s. “I met her in a nightclub in New Orleans, her and her sisters. She had two sisters. Her youngest sister was having a birthday party," Little said. He says the woman left with him in his car, a Lincoln Continental, that night. He says he drove her to Little Woods off the I-10 where he drowned her in a body of water.
“I took off the exit and sure enough there was a road leading into the woods. So we went in and we finally got to where we were going. It was by a bayou, a river, a little water. They had a machine out there in the river,” Little recalled. “I grabbed her by the legs and pulled her to the water that’s the only one I ever killed by drowning." Little told the FBI he left the woman’s body lying on the bank.
