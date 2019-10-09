Overtime Podcast #83- Triple Coverage, Week 6

“They’ve got some talent defensively but I do think the Saints offensively are diverse enough to attack depending on which way a defense attacks them. That’s always interesting, right? Who does a defense choose to take away? That’s always going to dictate the way the game goes for the Saints. Last week, I don’t know if they tried to take Alvin Kamara out of the game because it didn’t work if they did so he still had a productive game, he just wasn’t as all-world as other games but they did not choose to take away Michael Thomas and look what happened.”