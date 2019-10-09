Overtime Podcast #83- Triple Coverage, Week 6

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are riding a 3-game win streak under Teddy Bridgewater as they head to Jacksonville while LSU is preparing for a top ten matchup against Florida. Tulane continues to impress with their best start to a season since 1998 and if they can breach the Top 25, South Louisiana could simultaneously have four ranked teams since Nicholls and Southeastern are both in the FCS Coaches’ Poll. In the high school ranks, there are a pair of unbeaten showdowns to preview as Hahnville travels to Thibodaux Friday and Rummel meets Brother Martin Saturday. Below is a sampling of the discussion:
Sean Fazende on the Jaguars’ defensive outlook:
“They’ve got some talent defensively but I do think the Saints offensively are diverse enough to attack depending on which way a defense attacks them. That’s always interesting, right? Who does a defense choose to take away? That’s always going to dictate the way the game goes for the Saints. Last week, I don’t know if they tried to take Alvin Kamara out of the game because it didn’t work if they did so he still had a productive game, he just wasn’t as all-world as other games but they did not choose to take away Michael Thomas and look what happened.”
Chris Hagan on #5 LSU being favored by double digits against #7 Florida:
“This is an LSU team averaging north of 50 points per game, Florida is giving up about 9 points per game so obviously something has to give but we’ve talked about it throughout the week - if LSU takes a step back on offense, what does that look like? 35 points per game? Does Florida have enough firepower to keep up with LSU? I say no.”
Hagan on Tulane’s run game matchup against UConn:
“Look at UConn’s last two games, they gave up 313 rushing yards to South Florida, they gave up 230 the week before to Central Florida. The state of Florida has absolutely run through that defense and guess what, Tulane is in the top ten in the nation in rushing, 8 different guys who have scored a rushing touchdown, 4 players averaging more than 7 yards per carry, they are absolutely crushing opposing defenses with the run.”
Garland Gillen on Saturday’s Catholic League clash of 5-0 teams:
“Rummel has 9 starting seniors on defense, they are stacked on that side of the ball. Quarterback Kyle Wickersham is still trying to figure it out right now, he’s getting better as the games go on. Both defenses are showing out but the offenses are good too. For Brother Martin, Garrett Mmahat is a sophomore, he can give the ball to Jaylon Spears and Chris Smith so he’s got options also. I really don’t know what’s going to happen in this game because both of these teams are undefeated and Rummel has given up 6 points in 5 games which is insanity.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.