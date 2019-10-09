S&WB fires contractor over ‘racist’ online image

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said it fired a contractor after a racially insensitive photograph was shared online.
The photo was posted on Facebook last week, but was taken down.
The image showed a cage with bananas inside. It was left at the Carrollton plant.
The S&WB released this statement on Wednesday (Oct. 9):
“As our Executive Director stated Friday, under no circumstances does the Sewerage & Water Board allow or condone racist actions or sentiments toward any employee or member of any community. Such actions do not reflect our mission or core values as your water utility. The contract employee responsible for that reprehensible act no longer works with the Sewerage & Water Board.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.