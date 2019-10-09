Tattooed man wanted for trying to strangle someone in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police in New Orleans area looking for a man accused of trying to strangle his partner in the French Quarter.
Jason Ecker, 35, is wanted for a home invasion, domestic abuse and criminal damage in the 1000 blk. of Chartres St.
The incident happened on Tuesday (Oct. 8).
Ecker was last seen driving a white GMC Yukon with an unknown Louisiana license plate and missing the front bumper.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
