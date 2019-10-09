16-year-old crashes stolen car, arrested for armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a teenager for armed robbery in the eastern part of the city.
They said the 16-year-old boy approached his victim on Oct. 5 in the 6800 blk. of Curran Blvd. He appeared to have a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys.
The victim threw the keys to the teenager, police said.
He appeared to have difficulty driving the vehicle because of a steering wheel locking device installed. The arrested subject drove onto a Cox Cable box, exited the vehicle, and fled the scene on foot.
Seventh District Task Force officers apprehended the arrested subject after he fell to the ground jumping a fence in the 7900 blk. of Flounder St.
After he was apprehended, the arrested subject was discovered to be in possession of a Sig Saur style semi-automatic BB gun.
The teenager was arrested andcharged with armed robbery, auto theft, and simple criminal damage to property.
