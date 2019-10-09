16-year-old crashes stolen car, arrested for armed robbery

16-year-old crashes stolen car, arrested for armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy for armed robbery in New Orlean East.
By Chris Finch | October 9, 2019 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 1:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a teenager for armed robbery in the eastern part of the city.

They said the 16-year-old boy approached his victim on Oct. 5 in the 6800 blk. of Curran Blvd. He appeared to have a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys.

The victim threw the keys to the teenager, police said.

He appeared to have difficulty driving the vehicle because of a steering wheel locking device installed. The arrested subject drove onto a Cox Cable box, exited the vehicle, and fled the scene on foot.

Seventh District Task Force officers apprehended the arrested subject after he fell to the ground jumping a fence in the 7900 blk. of Flounder St.

After he was apprehended, the arrested subject was discovered to be in possession of a Sig Saur style semi-automatic BB gun.

The teenager was arrested andcharged with armed robbery, auto theft, and simple criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.