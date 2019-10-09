Heat returns ahead of a stronger weekend front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hopefully you didn’t blink as that first taste of fall air is on the way out and that pesky heat is ready for its return. Not for long though as an even stronger front is expected this weekend.
Humidity levels are going up and so are those temperatures as we begin to see the flow turn back from the Gulf. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s to near 90 through the end of the week as rain chances increase. The better rain coverage comes on Friday, especially late in the day, as the next front approaches the area.
Once that front clears us Friday night, we turn breezy and much cooler. Highs dip into the 70s over the weekend with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. Dry skies will dominate the weekend forecast so get those outdoor plans ready.
