Baker: Richard Sherman has no “vendetta”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everybody’s coming at Baker Mayfield now. Questioning his confidence.
“I think he is fine confidence wise", head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Wednesday. "I do not think you have to worry about that. Success breeds more confidence, and we always want more confidence.”
Wondering where his game went.
“I could really care less about stats," Mayfield said. “For me, it’s about winning. There are some things pre-snap and also going through my reads that I’m proud of, compared to last year, but there’s also a lot of areas I could get better at.”
And jumping at the chance to call his character into question once again, after 49′ers cornerback Richard Sherman said Mayfield refused to shake hands with him pregame, despite the now-famous video that proves otherwise. Sherman has said he’ll call to apologize. So, has he?
“I haven’t had my phone on me, I just got out of practice,", Mayfield said. “I just heard that. It’s nice of him.”
“I respect him and who he is as a player. He’s a good player, and has been for a while. There’s no way that I’d be like that (refusing to shake Sherman’s hand).”
The Browns quarterback, who’s had a target on his back since the season began, even managed to find humor in this recent attack.
“I know what I did," Mayfield said. “That’s the one time the camera and someone recording me has gone in my favor.”
Name another quarterback who gets this many people fired up. Media, fans, and especially opponents.
“I don’t think with Richard Sherman it’s a personal vendetta," Mayfield said. “As for Bosa (Nick, the former Buckeye, who mimicked Mayfield’s flag plant in Columbus two years ago), good for him. He had it premediated. He’s been thinking about that obviously for two years now. So ... that’s a long time to be thinking about a loss.”
