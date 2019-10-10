Boxer Errol Spence seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash

In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Errol Spence Jr. gestures for the TV cameras before an IBF World Welterweight Championship boxing bout against Mikey Garcia, in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas and is badly injured but expected to survive. Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, when Spence's Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times. Spence was taken to a hospital where he was in the intensive care unit Thursday morning. (Source: AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)