Catholic League schools hold down the top three spots in Big 8 rankings

Catholic League schools hold down the top three spots in Big 8 rankings
John Curtis is on the road at Shaw Friday night.
By Garland Gillen | October 10, 2019 at 12:50 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 12:50 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Curtis, Rummel, and Brother Martin remain in the top three spots of FOX 8′s Big 8 rankings. All three sport the same record, 5-0. Brother Martin and Rummel will meet on the field Saturday at 2 p.m.

Brother Martin remains undefeated after beating St. Aug, 27-7

The Hahnville Tigers check in at No. 4 in our poll. Hahnville will visit Thibodaux (No. 7 in the rankings) in the FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week.” Both schools are undefeated.

Hahnville shuts out East St. John, 21-0

Behind a fantastic effort from quarterback/linebacker Christian Westcott, the Lakeshore Titans moved up to No. 5 in the rankings. Westcott threw three TD passes, ran for a score, and had a pick-six in a win over De La Salle.

Lakeshore keeps their undefeated run going after disposing of DLS

Karr (3-2) is No. 6, and St. James (5-0) rounds out the rankings at No. 8

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.