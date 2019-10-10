Catholic League schools hold down the top three spots in Big 8 rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - John Curtis, Rummel, and Brother Martin remain in the top three spots of FOX 8′s Big 8 rankings. All three sport the same record, 5-0. Brother Martin and Rummel will meet on the field Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Hahnville Tigers check in at No. 4 in our poll. Hahnville will visit Thibodaux (No. 7 in the rankings) in the FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week.” Both schools are undefeated.
Behind a fantastic effort from quarterback/linebacker Christian Westcott, the Lakeshore Titans moved up to No. 5 in the rankings. Westcott threw three TD passes, ran for a score, and had a pick-six in a win over De La Salle.
Karr (3-2) is No. 6, and St. James (5-0) rounds out the rankings at No. 8
