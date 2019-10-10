Covington PD: Suspect sought in shooting that left one injured

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The Covington Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting scene near the intersection of West 31st Street and North Van Buren Street around 9:30 p.m. and requested the assistance of the Covington Police Department.
At the scene, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
Through the investigation, police were able to identify 34-year-old Skylar Whitney Bedford as the suspect. Bedford fled the scene before police arrived and remains at large. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Once arrested, Bedford will be booked with attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain offenses.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Bedford or information about the shooting are asked to contact the Covington Police Department at (985) 892-8500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
