Destrehan residents concerned over proposed subdivision

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - Some Destrehan residents are concerned about a proposed subdivision development for the area next to Ochsner and the public library near 310.
A Destrehan resident for 15 years, Karen Scallan and her family live here for a reason.
“We love it. We love the area. We love our neighbors, our community. The high school has been fantastic for my son,” said Scallan. “There’s a lot of good things going on here but a small enough community where everybody knows everybody.”
Scallan says new residents and increasing property values are old news. She welcomes the growth and supports most of the developments built to support it. But not the proposed Saints Place subdivision planned for the old Pan American oil refinery site.
“It’s just really concerning they would want to put homes there now,” Scallan said.
Scallan’s worried the site may still contain contaminants from its early years. Yet, after remediation, officials with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said the land had been cleaned up, stamping it with a No Further Action designation.
When St. Charles Council member Paul Hogan contacted the LDEQ about the Saint Place Subdivision, he got a letter back indicating the department had requested additional sampling but received none. We spoke with representatives who tell us, despite the land’s designation, it’s history spurred them to request additional testing be done, as a precaution, seeing families would live there.
We spoke to a representative for the contractor who said he wanted to speak with his client before talking with us in depth, but confirmed they’ve done no additional sampling.
We checked with DEQ and, by law, they don’t have to.
For folks like Scallan, that doesn’t sit well.
“We need to ensure it’s safe and if that means testing and if that means cleaning it up if there is stuff there, then that’s what we need to do,” Scallan explained.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.