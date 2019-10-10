Fundraising event planned for fallen Mandeville Police Officer Vincent Liberto

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - From school children to business owners, the Mandeville community continues to show it’s support for a fallen police officer’s family.
The biggest event yet is planned for tomorrow.
All across Mandeville are signs of a community still dealing with loss and individuals including two children, continue to express their support in many ways.
“Knocking on doors in a couple of hours raise $2000,” said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker.
The Mandeville Police Department has been deluged with cards and letters and contributions for the family of Vincent Liberto, who was fatally shot at the end of a police chase three weeks ago.
“We’re blessed to live in a community that loves law-enforcement,” said Sticker.
One of the biggest gifts so far was provided by the New York-based organization ‘Tunnel 2 Towers’ which stepped forward Hours after Liberto’s death to pay off the mortgage on his family’s home. Mandeville police auxiliary member Perry Pezzarossi reached out to the organization and helped secure the gift.
“In less than 20 hours, done deal, house is paid for,” he said.
Friday night at Mandeville’s Fleur-de-Lis Center an event called ‘Vinny Pays It Forward’ to raise money for ‘Tunnel 2 Towers’ which has paid off mortgages for dozens of fallen officer’s families.
Captain Liberto’s loss has been felt beyond the Mandeville community. In fact, two of the state’s top sports celebrities have stepped forward in their effort to help the Liberto family deal with their loss.
“We are going to have signed Kamara and Burrow jerseys. We’re gonna have a hunting trip and dinner cruise with celebrity chefs,” said event organizer Chad Bordelon.
Dozens have contributed to the pay it forward event, even those who did not know Liberto.
“I can’t think of a business in Mandeville that hasn’t reached out with an offer to do something,” said Sticker.
For more information on tomorrow nights pay it forward fundraiser you can go to the Vinny Pays It Forward Facebook page.
