Man found shot near St. Rose apartment complex

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot near an apartment complex in St. Rose Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of East Club Driver around 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man near a wooded area between two apartment complexes suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call Detective Jenni Barrette at (985) 738-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
