NOPD investigating double shooting in the Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the Ninth Ward that has left a man and a woman injured.
Police reported the shooting just after 9 p.m.
When police responded to the scene near the intersection of Poland Avenue and North Prieur Street, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where their conditions are unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
