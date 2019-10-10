NOPD: Man shot in knee in Leonidas neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was shot in the knee in the Leonidas neighborhood Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m.
According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee.
NOPD was contacted about the shooting and investigators later determined that the shooting occurred in the 8900 block of Jeanette Street.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
