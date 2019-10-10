Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that has left a man injured Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Calliope Street around 12:45 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The victim, who police describe as an adult white male, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Investigators are working to learn the circumstances of how the victim was struck. Police are also searching for the driver who did not remain at the scene.
If anyone has any information that would help police with their investigation, they are asked to contact the NOPD Traffic Unit at (504) 658-6205.
